WATCH LIVE at 3:30 p.m.: Osceola County sheriff announces arrest in homicide investigation

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez is set to give details Tuesday afternoon on an arrest in a homicide investigation.

The sheriff is expected to give details on the arrest of Gary Djurabayev. According to a news release, the arrest comes following a homicide on Arisha Drive.

On Monday, a fatal shooting happened in the 1200 block of Arisha Drive near Kissimmee. A man was shot and killed, but no other information was made available. However, deputies did not say whether this is the homicide Djurabayev’s arrest stems from.

The news conference is set for 3:30 p.m.

