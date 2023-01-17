73º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

WATCH LIVE at 3:30 p.m.: Osceola County sheriff announces arrest in homicide investigation

News 6 will stream event live when it happens

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Osceola County, Crime
(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez is set to give details Tuesday afternoon on an arrest in a homicide investigation.

The sheriff is expected to give details on the arrest of Gary Djurabayev. According to a news release, the arrest comes following a homicide on Arisha Drive.

[TRENDING: Another Buc-ee’s in Florida? This county may be next to offer Beaver Nuggets | Hearing continued for Orlando woman accused of killing boyfriend in zipped suitcase | Become a News 6 Insider]

On Monday, a fatal shooting happened in the 1200 block of Arisha Drive near Kissimmee. A man was shot and killed, but no other information was made available. However, deputies did not say whether this is the homicide Djurabayev’s arrest stems from.

The news conference is set for 3:30 p.m.

News 6 will stream the event live in the media player at the top of this story when it happens.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email