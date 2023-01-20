Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee to be sold off following Hurricane Ian

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – On Thursday, the Good Samaritan Society released a statement through CEO Nate Schema announcing their Osceola County facility is being sold off from the company following damage from Hurricane Ian.

Schema said the company is “consolidating services” and will only operate in “seven core states.” He also said the properties in Florida “will gradually transition to new senior care providers.”

The CEO finished by saying the company “will continue to provide the full support our Good Samaritan Society family needs and deserves as we advance our mission.”

For months following Hurricane Ian, residents have raised concern to local leaders, claiming to only be receiving limited information regarding repairs and returning home to their properties.

Dozen of residents said they struggled to find another place to stay following the storm and flood damage.

“They failed to let us know that this is a flood zone. If the county needs to take it out for safety measures, then they do what they have to do. It’s a lot of people. They’re retired people. They all... invested here to live with a place to live and come home, but now they don’t know where to go.” said resident Angel Irizarry last Fall.

The company has previously said six neighborhoods on their 400+ acre property will not be restored.

Several Osceola County commissioners have previously voiced support for the residents. Their county calendar lists a workshop meeting at 10 a.m on Friday.

