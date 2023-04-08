Davenport man, 73, killed in head-on crash in Osceola County, FHP says

(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 73-year-old Davenport man was killed in a head-on crash Saturday morning in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was driving a Ford Explorer eastbound on Osceola Polk Line Road — west of Old Lake Wilson Road — when a Ford transit van being driven westbound by a 41-year-old Orlando man veered into the eastbound lane, troopers said.

According to a preliminary crash report, the front left of the van struck the front left of the Explorer around 11:08 a.m.

The Orlando man was airlifted with serious injuries to a hospital, the report states.

The Davenport man was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

FHP is still investigating.

No other details were shared.

This is a developing story.

