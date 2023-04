MAITLAND, Fla. – A fatal crash forced the closure of all non-express eastbound lanes on Interstate 4 in Maitland Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers were dispatched to the area of mile marker 90, records show.

Traffic was being diverted off I-4 at exit 90 at the time of this report, according to FHP.

No other details were immediately made available.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.

