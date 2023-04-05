Head-on crash in Daytona Beach causes serious injuries, officers say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Officers responded to a head-on crash with serious injuries in Daytona Beach on Wednesday.

The wreck occurred at the intersection of Hagen Terrace and West International Speedway Boulevard, police said in a tweet.

Police added that the crash involved two vehicles, and one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries in the aftermath.

Officers urged drivers to avoid the area while they investigate.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

Officers working a motor vehicle accident involving a head on collision at ISB / Hagen Terrace with serious bodily injury. Please remain clear of the area while officers conduct their investigation. — Daytona Beach PD Traffic (@DBPDTraffic) April 5, 2023

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: