86º

LIVE

Traffic

Head-on crash in Daytona Beach causes serious injuries, officers say

Wreck occurred at Hagen Terrace, W International Speedway Boulevard

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Daytona Beach, Volusia County, Crash, Traffic
Daytona Beach police car (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Officers responded to a head-on crash with serious injuries in Daytona Beach on Wednesday.

The wreck occurred at the intersection of Hagen Terrace and West International Speedway Boulevard, police said in a tweet.

Police added that the crash involved two vehicles, and one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries in the aftermath.

Officers urged drivers to avoid the area while they investigate.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email