88º

LIVE

Traffic

Daytona Beach wildfire shuts down part of Clyde Morris Boulevard in both directions

Road closed between Big Tree Road, Pine Street, officials say

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Volusia County, Fire, Traffic, Wildfire, Daytona Beach
Photo by Etienne Delorieux on Unsplash. Cropped. (Unsplash)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A wildfire in Daytona Beach Wednesday has shut down a portion of Clyde Morris Boulevard in both directions, according to the department.

Fire officials said the road is closed in both directions between Big Tree Road and Pine Street.

The department said the fire is about 1.5-1.8 acres and is putting 10-15 homes at risk of burning.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email