Daytona Beach wildfire shuts down part of Clyde Morris Boulevard in both directions

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A wildfire in Daytona Beach Wednesday has shut down a portion of Clyde Morris Boulevard in both directions, according to the department.

Fire officials said the road is closed in both directions between Big Tree Road and Pine Street.

The department said the fire is about 1.5-1.8 acres and is putting 10-15 homes at risk of burning.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

