Crews battle 5-acre brush fire in Lake Harney Woods

Active fire is located near 861 Gopher Slough Road in Mims, fire officials say

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Generic bonfire. (Pixabay)

MIMS, Fla. – Crews are responding to a 5-acre brush fire in Lake Harney Woods, the Seminole County Fire Department said Sunday.

Fire officials said the blaze located at 861 Gopher Slough Road in Mims is near one crews responded to a day prior.

As of Sunday afternoon, 20 units from multiple agencies across Seminole and Volusia counties responded to the area, according to the fire department.

Officials said the quickly growing fire is about 5 acres “in a mixed fuel of grass and heavy brush.”

No other information is available at this time. Check back for updates.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

