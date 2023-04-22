Man killed in Lake County crash on Florida’s Turnpike, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida man was killed in a crash on the Florida Turnpike in Lake County on Friday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 9:53 p.m. near mile marker 276.

According to a crash report, a BMW X3 was traveling southbound on the Turnpike in the inside lane when the driver made an improper lane change into the outside lane and into the path of a semitruck that was also traveling southbound.

Troopers said the right side of the SUV crashed into the front left of the semitruck. The SUV’s driver then overcorrected and drove off of the roadway right, according to the report.

Next, the front of the SUV crashed into a concrete traffic barrier, then reentered the path of the semitruck. According to the FHP, the left rear of the SUV then crashed into the right front of the semitruck, causing the SUV to overturn, ejecting the BMW’s driver.

According to the report, the driver of the SUV, a 44-year-old man from Delray Beach, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers in the SUV were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the semitruck was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

