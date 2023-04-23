TRAFFIC ALERT: 6 pediatric patients hospitalized in fatal Orange County crash, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Crews reported six pediatric patients were hospitalized in a fatal, two-vehicle crash that forced the closure of a section of Dean Road, according to Orange County Fire Rescue and the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers were dispatched to the 200 block of Dean Road at 5:07 a.m., where firefighters reported a vehicle on its side and another on fire.

Of the six pediatric patients hospitalized, troopers said four were transported as trauma alerts and two as ALS (advanced life support), all being taken Orlando Health Arnold Palmer.

Dean Road was shut down in both directions and drivers were advised to find an alternate route.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

#MCI Units are on scene of a crash at the 200 block of Dean Rd. Crews initially reported 2 vehicles involved with 1 vehicle on its side & 1 vehicle on fire. Please use caution in the area and expect delays. Will update with additional information when available. pic.twitter.com/54kCE3wo0R — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) April 23, 2023

No other details were immediately made available.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: