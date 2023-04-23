Orlando man, 78, killed in crash at intersection in Edgewood, troopers say

EDGEWOOD, Fla. – A 78-year-old Orlando man was killed Sunday morning in a crash at an intersection in Edgewood, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 5:22 a.m. where State Road 527 meets Stratemeyer Drive, troopers said.

According to a preliminary crash report, the crash involved a Kia that the man drove and a Hyundai being driven by an 18-year-old Orlando woman. As the man attempted to turn left from Stratemeyer Drive onto northbound SR-527, the Hyundai was traveling southbound on SR-527 and struck the left side of the Kia, troopers said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the Hyundai driver and her passenger — a 48-year-old woman from Orlando — were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to FHP.

A roadblock in the area had been cleared by the time of this report.

FHP is still investigating.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.

