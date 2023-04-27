Sanford police search for pickup truck in hit-and-run crash that critically injured man

SANFORD, Fla. – Sanford police are searching for the suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run crash that left a man critically injured earlier this week.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, a white pickup truck drove away from the scene of the crash at the intersection of State Road 46 and Upsala Road, police said.

The injured man — identified by his family as Josh Gleason — was ejected from his own truck and placed in a medically-induced coma at the hospital, according to a GoFundMe set up to help pay his medical bills. The truck that Gleason was driving is pictured at the top of this story.

Josh Gleason (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

News 6 was shown surveillance video from a business which appears to show the suspect vehicle, yet detectives have cautioned they cannot verify that the images “depict the vehicle involved in the hit and run.”

No other details have been shared.

Visit Gleason’s GoFundMe by clicking here.

