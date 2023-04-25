Eustis police look for suspect, white van in hit and run that caused head-on collision

EUSTIS, Fla. – Police officers in Eustis need help finding the suspect who was driving a white work van that caused a head-on collision earlier this month and then fled the area.

The crash happened on April 12 in the area of Kurt Street and David Walker Drive. Police say a black Mitsubishi collided with a white Chevrolet. Witnesses say a white work van with a ladder hooked on top ran a red light. The Chevrolet hit the van and ended up in the left lane, colliding with the black vehicle. Police say the van drove off.

The driver and the passenger of the Mitsubishi had minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital for treatment. The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet had no visible injuries. Police say both vehicles had disabling damage.

Only one business in the area had any video of what appeared to be the white van. However, police made an investigative stop and spoke with the driver, who said the damage was from a previous crash and that they had not been in any collision on April 12.

If you know anything about the crash that happened on April 12, and know of a white work van with recent front-end damage, call Eustis police at 352-357-4121.

