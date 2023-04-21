80º

Man wanted in sex attack on woman jogging along Eustis road

Assault occurred on Country Club Drive, according to officers

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

EUSTIS, Fla. – Police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman jogging along a road in Eustis Friday morning.

According to officers, the man came up to the victim from behind while she was jogging north on Country Club Road and Club Hills Drive around 10:30 a.m.

The man then wrapped his arms around the woman and aggressively thrust his hips into her in a sexual motion, police said.

The victim was then able to strike the attacker in the head with a water bottle and he took off, according to police.

Officers describe the man as approximately 6 feet tall wearing all black, with a black hoodie and a blue and black face mask.

