Clermont police search for man accused of flashing woman who was jogging along bike trail

CLERMONT, Fla. – Police are searching for a man suspected of flashing a woman jogging along a Clermont bike trail more than two weeks ago.

The woman was jogging near Lake Hiawatha Preserve on Nov. 20 when the man flashed her, officers said.

According to police, the man is believed to be in his late 20s to early 30s with long brown hair and short facial hair.

Anyone who has information on this incident or has observed any related incidents is asked to contact the Clermont Police Department at 352-394-5588 or Crimeline to leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-423-8477.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

