Woman attacked on Orange County trail took photo of suspect, leading to arrest, records show

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The female jogger who was attacked on an Orange County trail Sunday night managed to take a picture of her attacker, which helped deputies find the suspect, according to an arrest affidavit.

The attack happened around 5 p.m. on the Little Econ Greenway Trail, deputies said.

Investigators said they used the image to canvas the area and identify Israel Pagan, 19, as the suspect.

Detectives contacted Pagan, who admitted to approaching the female jogger from behind and grabbing her shoulders, according to the affidavit. Pagan said the two fell to the ground and he got on top of her, but claims he was intoxicated and backed away from her afterward, the affidavit stated.

Israel Pagan faces a charge of attempted sexual battery of a victim 12 years of age or older.

Investigators are currently looking for other potential victims and urge anyone with information on incidents involving Pagan to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

