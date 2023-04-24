Man with knife threatens Eustis bank workers, police say

EUSTIS, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday after threatening employees with a knife at a Eustis bank, according to officers.

Jacob Parrish, 36, faces charges of armed robbery with a knife and false imprisonment.

According to an arrest affidavit, Eustis police responded to a Wells Fargo, located at 127 N Bay St., around 3 p.m. Friday after receiving a call from a person inside the bank about a robbery in progress. The bank representative, who was locked in an office down the hall, told police there were three victims in the building and a man wielding a knife, the affidavit shows.

Parrish told a woman at the front desk “he was there to rob them and that she needed to call the FBI,” according to officers. The suspect also said he had a knife and “is not afraid to use it, and that she is not free to leave,” after which he told the victim to lock the bank doors, the affidavit reads.

According to the affidavit, the woman then said she would get someone in the bank to help and informed her colleagues about the suspect. Police said the victims then locked themselves in an office in the bank and called law enforcement.

Upon arrival, police said they were able to free the victims and detain Parrish.

Parrish told officers he felt “he was robbed from his family and needed the money to survive,” the affidavit shows.

Parrish was booked into the Lake County jail, where he is being held on a $20,000 bond.

