Man dies after shooting at Eustis home, police say

EUSTIS, Fla. – Police are investigating after a man died following a shooting at a Eustis home Monday evening.

Officers said they responded to a home on Palm Avenue around 8:20 p.m. and found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The man, identified as Wseni Laguerre, 39, was taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries, according to police.

An initial investigation found there was some kind of confrontation between Laguerre and someone else, but no arrests have been made yet, officers said.

If you have any information on this case, please call Sgt. Grieves at Eustis Police Department at 352-483-5400.

There will be a news briefing on the shooting death at 4 p.m. Tuesday. News 6 will stream the conference live in the media player above.

