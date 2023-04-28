‘Forever miss my brother:’ Flagler vigil held for man killed in crash after teen ran red light

Despite a threat of severe weather, the family of Christian Romero still found a way to celebrate his life Thursday night.

Friends, family and members of the community gathered on the Flagler Beach Pier for a vigil nearly a week after the 23-year-old was killed in a car wreck near Dean Road and State Road 408 in Orange County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 15-year-old driver, who sped through a stoplight, hit Christian Romero’s car.

Five other teens accompanied the 15-year-old in a car the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said was stolen.

Christian Romero’s father, Miguel, is devastated.

“They take my son’s life without maybe, without thinking how much damage they’re doing,” Miguel Romero said.

As dozens of people crowded under a covering at the beachfront, they passed a microphone around sharing what Christian Romero meant to them.

“Christian was my brother, my best friend and my literal soul mate,” his sister said. “I will forever miss my brother and I will never live another day without thinking of him.”

Another one of his sisters, Victoria Evangelista, said he was outgoing and had so many friends, hence the number of people who showed up at the vigil.

“Christian was such an amazing person, inside and out,” Evangelista said.

Dawn Romero, Christian’s mother, said there needs to be consequences for all involved in the crash.

Both agencies said they are investigating and no charges have been announced at this point.

Dawn Romero said she has been calling FHP hoping to get some answers, but the agency has yet to call her back.

