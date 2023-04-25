‘Shook up the community:’ Troopers ID man killed in Orange County crash after teen ran red light

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol identified the man that died Sunday after a 15-year-old ran a red light in an Orange County crash.

The victim, identified as 23-year-old Christian Romero, died and six teens were hospitalized after the crash near the 200 block of Dean Road, troopers said.

News 6 spoke with Karen Dion, a friend of the Romero family, and the CEO of Flagler Foodie.

“This is a really hard time for them,” she said. “This is their only son, and it shook up the community.”

Dion said Christian was a fan of the outdoors and was incredibly close with his family.

His family owns a restaurant in Flagler Beach, where many have stopped by to leave flowers.

The FHP said the crash occurred around 4:36 a.m. Sunday after a 15-year-old sped a stolen Hyundai, carrying five other teens in it, through a red light. The Hyundai then struck the left side of the Toyota Romero was driving, troopers said.

According to troopers, Romero was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the car the 15-year-old was driving was reported stolen Sunday from the area of Curry Ford Road and South Goldenrod Road. Charges have not yet been announced in the case.

Dion said the community is now rallying behind the Romero family to help support them while their restaurant is closed.

She said over a dozen Flagler Beach restaurants are participating by offering 10% of their earnings to the Romero family in memory of Christian, on their designated day.

Dion also shared a link to the family’s GoFundMe page, which you can donate to by clicking here.

