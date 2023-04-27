15-year-old driver causes deadly Orange County car crash, victim’s family grieves huge loss

The family of 23-year-old Christian Romero feels like they have been robbed of all the experiences they were supposed to have with their son and brother.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The family of 23-year-old Christian Romero feels like they have been robbed of all the experiences they were supposed to have with their son and brother.

Dawn Romero, Christian’s mother and his sister Victoria Evangelista are trying to pick up the pieces.

“Why him, why us,” Dawn said.

After losing Christian early Sunday morning in a deadly crash, the family has experienced a rollercoaster of emotions.

“There’s anger and we’re upset, and we’re hurt and it’s disbelief,” Dawn said.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports Christian was driving near Dean Road and State Road 408 that morning when a vehicle struck the left side of his car. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

FHP said the driver responsible is a 15-year-old who was accompanied by five other teens in a stolen vehicle. Troopers said the teen sped through a red light.

Christian’s family questions the parents of the kids involved.

“Why did you not know where your children were, why did your children have access to a car at 15 years old at 4:30 in the morning,” Evangelista said.

This family is navigating through one of the hardest times in their lives.

“When they say it’s a parent’s worst nightmare, it really is, there’s just no words,” Dawn said.

The family said they could not push through the pain if it wasn’t for the support of family, friends and the Flagler Beach community, home to their restaurant, Tuscany By The Sea.

It will be closed for at least 10 days while they grieve this huge loss.

A GoFundMe created in memory of Christian brought in more than $30,000. That money will help fund their employees until the family reopens for business.

“They have totally blown us away with the donations,” Dawn said.

Christian’s loved ones say the 15-year-old driver should not be let off the hook.

“There needs to be some sort of consequences, they need to realize that they didn’t just get into a car accident, they took somebody’s life,” Evangelista said.

If she had the opportunity, she would tell her brother one last thing.

“Thanks for being the best brother ever and for always always being there for me and my sisters,” Evangelista said.

The family described Christian as kind-hearted and outgoing. He was a University of Central Florida graduate breaking into the real estate industry. Beyond chasing his dreams, he made sure to be a good friend.

“He was very popular, and he had so many friends,” Evangelista said.

A candlelight vigil will be held for Christian Thursday at 6 p.m. on the beach in front of their restaurant.

The family asks that all who attend wear blue, Christians favorite color.

No charges have been announced in the case at this point.

