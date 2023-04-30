3 juveniles hurt, 1 critical after shooter fires into crowd outside Dezerland, Orlando police say

Three juveniles were shot Saturday night outside of Dezerland Park by someone who fired into a crowd, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Officers were already on scene around 11:43 p.m. at 5250 International Drive to monitor a “large group of juveniles” allegedly loitering on the property, according to a statement.

As the group walked off of the property, a shooter fired several rounds into the crowd, police said.

The juveniles who were shot were taken to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital, one of them in critical condition at last check, the statement reads.

No other information was confirmed, such as the ages of the victims, any possible arrests or an ongoing suspect search.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

