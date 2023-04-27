Up to $5K reward offered for information in shooting death of man in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Crimeline has offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 38-year-old man earlier this week in Orange County.

Before Manuel DeJesus Guevara-Perez died, investigators said he was awake and speaking with responding deputies. The shooting was reported around 5:30 a.m. in the area of Americana Boulevard and South Orange Blossom Trail, from where Guevara-Perez said the suspect or suspects may have driven away in a black sedan of an unknown make or model.

Guevara-Perez was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead around three hours after the shooting, deputies said.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

HELP SOLVE A MURDER: Manuel DeJesus Guevara-Perez, 38, was fatally shot on 4/23 on Americana Blvd. at South OBT. Before he died, Manuel told deputies the suspect(s) fled in a black sedan.



If you know anything that could help our investigation, call @CrimelineFL at 800-423-8477. pic.twitter.com/WsHyzJBnzI — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) April 26, 2023

