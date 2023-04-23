Man killed in Orange County shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in his 30s was shot and killed early Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to the 1600 block of Americana Boulevard around 5:33 a.m. and found the man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a news release.

No additional details are available at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

