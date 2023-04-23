Disney suspends some fire effects worldwide after dragon prop burns during show at Disneyland

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Disney has paused the use of some fire effects at its theme parks and entertainment experiences around the world after the dragon prop used in performances of Fantasmic! at Disneyland caught fire during a show Saturday evening, according to Disneyland officials.

It happened during the final showing of Fantasmic! that day, officials said in a statement to News 6. We were told cast members and guests were safely evacuated from Tom Sawyer Island due in part to the smoke and wind as nearby attractions followed suit.

The 45-foot dragon depicts “Sleeping Beauty” villain Maleficent during iconic moments of the Fantasmic! show.

Posts across social media show views of the burning beast, with one video capturing flames spewing from more places on the dragon than just its mouth (specifically, out of its belly and from the sides of its head, the footage shows).

We here closer to Walt Disney World have had our own issues in the past with depictions of Maleficent the dragon catching fire, as it did in 2018 during a Festival of Fantasy Parade at Magic Kingdom.

Saturday’s fire was quickly extinguished by Anaheim Fire & Rescue and its cause remains under investigation at the time of this report.

In the statement, officials said Disney was temporarily suspending fire effects similar to those used in Fantasmic! as a cautionary measure.

We are temporarily suspending fire effects similar to those used at Disneyland park’s Fantasmic at select shows and entertainment experiences globally out of an abundance of caution following the Fantasmic prop fire at Disneyland park. The continued safety of our cast and guests is of the utmost importance. Disneyland Officials

