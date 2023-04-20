Halfway to Halloween: Disney announces dates for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Gather up your ghoulish friends because Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is scheduled to return this fall.

The separately ticketed event is scheduled to begin Aug. 11 and run through Nov. 1 at Disney’s Magic Kingdom theme park.

“With spellbinding entertainment, favorite Disney characters dressed in their Halloween best and more, celebrate the most haunting time of the year at Walt Disney World Resort,” Disney explained on its blog. “This limited-capacity, nighttime event starts at 7 p.m. and allows guests to experience shorter wait times on attractions, themed food and beverage and more.”

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party (WKMG)

Attendees will encounter event-exclusive entertainment including the Sanderson Sisters stage show, trick-or-treating opportunities, photos with Disney characters, delicious menu items, the Boo-to-You Halloween Parade and the nighttime firework show, “Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular.”

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party (WKMG)

The event will run 38 nights after normal park hours, from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Tickets for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party may be purchased online beginning May 2. Guests of select Walt Disney World Resort hotels, including the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin hotels and Shades of Green, can purchase tickets starting April 27.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party (WKMG)

According to Disney’s website, ticket prices will range from $109 – $199, plus tax for adults, and $99 – $189, plus tax for children ages 3-9.

The event dates are:

August: 11, 15, 18, 22, 25, 29

September: 1, 4, 8, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, 28, 29

October: 1, 3, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 22, 24, 26, 27, 29, 31

November: 1

Disney said this fall, guests will get the chance to buy Halloween-themed merchandise collections across the resort.

Halloween merchandise coming this fall (Disney)

More details about the event will be released in the future.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.