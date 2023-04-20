Photos: Walt Disney World joins Disney100 celebration

BAY LAKE, Fla. – It’s out with the old — and in with the new.

Just weeks after concluding its 18-month long 50th anniversary celebration, Walt Disney World is now joining in on the Disney100 celebration.

The Walt Disney Company marks its 100th anniversary this year, and to celebrate the milestone, Disney parks around the globe are rolling out new experiences, entertainment, décor, specialty treats and more throughout the year. Leaders said Disney100 celebrates Disney storytellers, creators and fans around the world who, together, spark the magic and wonder of Disney.

The celebration will bring new experiences with beloved Disney characters along with heartwarming new stories to delight guests and audiences around the globe.

The Disney100 festivities kicked off first at Disneyland back in January. Sleeping Beauty castle is now decked out in special décor, and the parks out west received two all-new shows, World of Color - ONE and Wondrous Journeys.

Later this year, EPCOT will play host to the celebration with all-new experiences and a new nighttime spectacular.

Guests can find Disney100 décor and merchandise at various areas across Walt Disney World.

