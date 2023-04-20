Walt Disney World begins selling annual passes again

BAY LAKE, Fla. – For the first time in nearly a year and a half, the wait is finally over for Disney fans.

Walt Disney World is once again selling annual passes to its theme parks.

Earlier this month in a blog post online, Disney said new sales would begin Thursday morning, with a limited quantity available. Disney said a pass type, may become unavailable for purchase at any time. Disney World paused sales of most new annual passes in November 2021.

Here are the Walt Disney World passes and prices:

Disney Pirate Pass - $749 plus tax

Disney Sorcerer Pass - $969 plus tax

Disney Incredi-Pass - $1,399 plus tax

There is also a Disney Pixie Dust Pass available for $399 plus tax.

“We are so grateful for our Passholders who have a deep, strong connection to Walt Disney World, and we are looking forward to welcoming more of you to the Annual Passholder family, just in time to experience the feelings of a Disney Thrill this spring and summer,” Disney said.

Earlier this week, Disney begin allowing its annual passholders to once again visit the theme parks after 2 p.m. without needing a park reservation, except on Saturdays and Sundays at Magic Kingdom.

“While the theme park reservation system remains important to manage attendance in our parks, especially on busier days, we realize our Passholders enjoy more spontaneous visits – and this change will make that possible,” Disney explained.

Click here to learn more about Disney annual passes.

