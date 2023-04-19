Meet the opening-day animals who call Disney’s Animal Kingdom home

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Disney’s Animal Kingdom has been creating magical memories for its guests year after year.

From its amazing attractions, shows and to its world renowned dining experiences. The animal park opened on Earth Day in 1998, and this year, on April 22, it will celebrate its 25th anniversary. Since Disney’s Animal Kingdom is the largest of the four Walt Disney World parks, there are seemingly endless experiences to be had - but one of the biggest draws is, of course, its animals.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is home to about 2,000 different animals, representing approximately 300 species. Out of those animals, 45 animals have been at the park since day one, with some arriving almost a year before the theme park opened to its first guests.

“The care we provide to our animals here at Disney’s Animal Kingdom actually extends way beyond the park,” said Dr. Mark Penning, vice president of Disney’s Animal, Science and Enviornment. “We share the learnings we get working with these animals with animal care professionals around the globe.”

Check out some of the opening-day animals and some fun facts about them below.

Mac: African elephant

Mac at Disney's Animal KIngdom (Disney)

Tipping the scales at nearly 13,000 pounds, Maclean, also known as “Mac” to his keepers is Animal Kingdom’s largest of the heritage animals.

“It’s safe to say that Mac has a fan club, guests have been coming for over 25 years to see him, he is one of the biggest animals you could see in the United States - he is easily recognizable,” said Buck Lyman, animal operations manager.

The African bull elephant is most often spotted by guests on Kilimanjaro Safaris.

Disney said Mac is the father of Luna and Stella, and he is one of nine elephants in the herd on Harambe Wildlife Reserve. Disney said when he’s not receiving specially designed and nutritious birthday cakes, Mac often waves to his keepers with the tip of his trunk to get attention or extra treats.

Tuma: Nile hippopotamus

Hippos at Disney's Animal Kingdom (Disney)

While out on the Kilmanjaro Safaris, you’re sure to see a bloat (group) of hippos.

At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the park has five hippos who have been here since the beginning. One of the youngest opening-day hippos is Tuma - or “Tuma Toes” - called by her keepers.

“Tuma was just over a year old when she arrived at Disney’s Animal Kingdom three months before the park opened to guests in 1998, and now she’s a proud mom to five-year-old Augustus and nearly-two-year-old Greta. These births are important contributions to the worldwide conservation and understanding of these amazing animals, and they help create healthy, genetically diverse populations for years to come,” Disney explained on its blog.

Sid: Rhinoceros iguana

Sid at Disney's Animal Kingdom (Disney)

Found in the Oasis is Sid, one of the park’s rhinoceros iguanas. Don’t let the name fool you - no, these ground dwelling reptiles are not part of the rhino family.

Disney said they get their name from their rhino-like “horns,” which are actually scales. These lizards are native to the Caribbean islands of Hispaniola, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic. So why the horn? Disney said scientists still aren’t quite sure what they’re used for, although it’s assumed they’re for courtship and displaying dominance.

“The keepers usually describe him as a calm animal, but depending on the time of the year, if its breeding season, sometimes he can get where he bobs his head up and down and if he feels threatened he can puff up his body - but generally he is a very unique animal to work with,” explained Lori Bruckheim, animal manager.

Disney said Sid is in his 40s and you will find him basking in the Florida sun to warm up. During the cooler times of the year, Sid has a heated rock in his habitat.

Gino: Western lowland gorilla

Gino at Disney's Animal Kingdom (Disney)

Relaxing in the Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail you will likely lock eyes with Gino, a Western lowland gorilla.

His pioneer story is anything short of amazing. At 42, the silverback has been a true ambassador for his species.

“We’re so lucky to have a dedicated and talented team of animal care professionals - from keepers to veterinarians, endocrinologist they develop with these animals a relationship of trust and that enbales the animals to voluntarily in their healthcare,” Penning said. “Gino, one of our gorillas was among the first to participate in cardiac ultrasounds without anesthesia.”

Since being at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Gino has been a father to his juvenile sons and his daughters Grace and Ada. Gino is not the only opening-day gorilla. Over on the other side of the Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail be sure and say hello to Kejana, Zawadi and Gus - all Western lowland gorillas who have been at the park since 1997.

“Many of our guests have been coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom to see Gino and the gorillas every year. We have got to meet several of our guests that make their vacation plans around visiting Gino and watching his family grow. Gino has such a big personality and he is easy for our guests to connect to,” said Rebecca Phillips, animal operations manager.

Jack and Jill: Miniature donkeys

Jack and Jill at Disney's Animal Kingdom (Disney)

Over in the Affection Section of Rafiki’s Planet Watch, you will find the very vocal miniature donkeys, Jack and Jill.

“They prefer to do everything together – including sharing conservation messages. Wearing customized halters showcasing their status as opening-day animals, Jack and Jill can demonstrate how donkeys in Colombia would carry small trees in their saddles to help replenish South American rainforests where endangered cotton-top tamarins live,” Disney said on its blog.

Johnny: White stork

White Stork, Disney's Animal Kingdom (Disney)

Rounding out the list is Johnny, the White stork. If you take a look at those family photos near the Tree of Life - Disney said he may have photobombed your picture a time or two. Standing over three feet tall, with a wingspan of more than five feet, Johnny is easy to spot and currently shares his habitat with kangaroos and vultures.

Be sure and look for him the next time you’re out exploring Discovery Island.

