Hide-and-seek: Animals you may not have spotted at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

BAY LAKE, Fla. – When you visit Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park, you’re almost guaranteed to have a wild time.

The theme park at Walt Disney World is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary on Earth Day, April 22. The park is home to some incredible attractions that guests have come to love including “Avatar Flight of Passage,” “DINOSAUR” and “Expedition Everest.”

Along with the rides, the park’s other draw is the more than 2,000 different animals, representing approximately 300 species—some of which you may have never seen before.

“I think we have a lot of undiscovered animals in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, mainly because they’re not animals that people are always looking for,” said Missy Lamar, animal manager at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. “When you go on Kilimanjaro Safaris, you’re looking for the lions, elephants, but, here at Animal Kingdom you also might find otters or a babirusa—it’s a pig, a beautiful pig. You also might find anteaters, flamingos, kangaroos, donkeys and cows.”

Come with us as we discover some of the special animals scattered around the park.

Oasis

Before you run to that first attraction, take some time exploring the shaded areas of the Oasis. This area is home to a number of animals, including the southern giant anteater. According to Disney’s website, the animals make their home in the forests and woodlands of South America.

Growing up to 7 feet in length, they not only eat about 30,000 insects a day, but these animals love to take some time sleeping.

“Annie and Callie are our two giant anteaters that you can find if you slow down when you enter the park,” Lamar pointed out. “If you don’t see movement in their habitat, take the time to just stand in the front. Maybe look over the edge. They love to nap just near the front of the enclosure, all curled up.”

Babirusa at Disney's Animal Kingdom (WKMG)

Making their home on the other side of the shaded Oasis is the babirusas. Known for its unique snouts and magnificent tusks, these animals love to eat in the swamps and rainforests of the Indonesian Islands.

Back in 2020, Disney’s Animals, Science and Environment teams celebrated the birth of a babirusas piglet.

Discovery Island

Tree of Life at Disney's Animal Kingdom (McReynolds)

The park’s main hub, Discovery Island, is home to the park’s landmark—The Tree of Life. Not only does it have 337 animal carvings, but below its branches are some interesting animals.

One animal, with some prime real estate as its habitat, is the park’s kangaroo.

Kangaroo at Disney's Animal KIngdom (WKMG)

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is home to two species of kangaroos, including four western grey and two red. Want some different views of these animals hopping around? Head down the Discovery Island Trails. Animal care teams said these kangaroos are pretty smart too. In the Florida heat, you may spot them more in shaded spots to cool off.

Splashing around the corner from the kangaroo, and possibly under a bridge, is an aquatic beast! Disney’s Animal Kingdom is home to a paroon shark catfish named Bruce.

Paroon shark catfish at Disney's Animal Kingdom (WKMG)

“He might have been named after a famous shark, but he’s more of a catfish,” Lamar said. “Our trainers enter the water to help feed him and check him out to make sure that he’s doing well. He is really a great animal to look for because he’s a little hidden gem.”

Disney said these fish can grow up to 6 feet long and 650 pounds. They’re also threatened by habitat loss, pollution and overfishing. Not far from these large catfish are another interesting animal, the cotton-top tamarin. Just steps from Creature Comforts, these pint-size adorable monkeys are some of the park’s must-see animals.

Cotton-top tamarin at Disney's Animal Kingdom (WKMG)

You can see them swinging around the branches of their habitat or just relaxing.

DinoLand U.S.A.

American Crocodile at Disney's Animal Kingdom (Disney)

This land is dedicated to the prehistoric beasts that walked the earth millions of years ago—and this area is home to one cold-blooded creature that some could call a dinosaur.

“We do have Marley who is an American crocodile,” Lamar said. “We think that he’s well over 60 years old.”

Just steps from Restaurantosaurus, guests can check out Marley as he basks on the banks of his habitat in the Florida sun. Disney said American crocodiles have long narrow snouts while alligators have a wider, U-shaped snout. Want to get closer to these amazing crocodile creatures? Check out the park’s Wild Africa Trek.

Africa

Naked Mole Rats at Disney's Animal Kingdom (Disney)

After stepping off the Kilimanjaro Safaris, your sense of adventure might have you heading into the Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail.

The area is home to some pretty large and beautiful animals, like gorillas, hippos, zebras. But inside the Research Center, guests will find naked mole rats.

“Look at the wall, and you can see colonies of naked mole rats. They’re not literally naked. They do have some little hairs all over their bodies kind of like cat whiskers that help them to feel their environment, which is important because you’d find them underground, but they’re some of the cleanest animals I’ve ever worked with— even though they live in dirt,” Lamar said.

Animal care teams said naked mole rats have very small eyes and utilize their smell and touch to make sure that they can navigate their environment really well.

Rafiki’s Planet Watch

Rafiki's Planet Watch at Disney's Animal Kingdom (WKMG)

Following a short train ride from Africa is Rafiki’s Planet Watch.

Guests will find Conservation Station, which allows them to get up-close to some unique animals, test their animated drawing skills and see veterinary procedures in progress.

Guests can also feed some Nigerian dwarf goats and kunekune pigs in the Affection Section.

“The animals that are here are ones that you’re pretty familiar with—goats, sheep, and donkeys who have been here since the beginning. But my favorite right now is our cow. She’s a Pineywoods cow which is a heritage breed,” Lamar said. “She’s so smart. I encourage people to come back and see if they can catch a training session that we do right in front of the guests.”

Pineywoods cow at Disney's Animal Kingdom (WKMG)

For a closer look at the care that goes into taking care of these animals and so many others, Disney fans can check out the Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom on Disney+.

Click here to learn more about Disney’s Animal Kingdom and its upcoming 25th anniversary.

