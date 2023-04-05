Disney donates $100K to Orange County Public Schools to further STEM education

To celebrate the grand opening of TRON Lightcycle / Run presented by Enterprise, Walt Disney World is investing in local schools and students, donating $100,000 to fund STEM education in Orange County Public Schools.

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools received a major donation from Walt Disney World.

Over the weekend, the resort welcomed local teachers and community leaders to Magic Kingdom to announce a new donation of $100,000 to support STEM education in the district.

“We can always count on Disney to provide for our schools and students in innovative, fun and thoughtful ways. This generous donation will help our teachers bring STEM to life in the classroom and will help provide our students with experiences they’ll treasure for a lifetime,” said Orange County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Maria Vazquez.

Educators and leaders also got the chance to experience the all-new attraction, TRON Lightcycle / Run.

Disney said the latest donation builds on the company’s long legacy of supporting local schools, students and teachers and empowering the next generation of diverse storytellers.

“This continued commitment ensures that our future innovators receive the skills and hands-on experiences they need to dream about their futures, build their talents and become who they imagine they can be – which could one day lead them to a career at Disney,” said Rena Langley, senior vice president of Communications and Public Affairs at Walt Disney World Resort.

During Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration, which concluded last week, the company helped donate more than $6.5 million in grants to 60+ nonprofits. Not only that, Disney cast members personally volunteered more than 233,000 hours at local organizations through the Disney VoluntEARS Program.

