Narcoossee’s reopens with new looks at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Narcoossee’s at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa reopens featuring cuisine influenced by the flavors of Florida and the southeastern coast.

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is welcoming back guests to its popular Narcoossee’s restaurant at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

The restaurant, which first opened in 1988, unveils a newly-refreshed look that offers a prime spot and panoramic views of Seven Seas Lagoon, Magic Kingdom and nearby resorts.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Narcoossee’s at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa reopens featuring cuisine influenced by the flavors of Florida and the southeastern coast. (Disney)

“As guests are warmly greeted by the restaurant’s cast members, they will be welcomed into an environment decorated with soft cerulean details and artwork that takes them on a journey from land to sea,” Disney described in a news release. “Thoughtful interior touches celebrate the restaurant’s history; for instance, the new bar is made with local oyster shells – a nod to the fact that Narcoossee’s originally opened as an oyster bar.”

Disney said the new menu was developed and crafted by Chef Noah Estabrook and Pastry Chef Kristine Farmer.

Narcoossee’s at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa reopens featuring cuisine influenced by the flavors of Florida and the southeastern coast. (Disney)

Guests will find a list of delicious flavors including a beef and ricotta tortelloni, an ocean-inspired charcuterie board, dry-aged pork ribeye chop, an almond-crusted cheesecake and Chef Noah’s signature dish, the blackened redfish. Some returning favorites will also be featured including plancha-seared scallops with parisian gnocchi and a twelve-ounce prime New York strip steak.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Guests will also find a number of Victorian-inspired cocktails, zero-proof beverages and wines that complement the dishes.

Click here to see the entire menu.

Narcoossee’s (Disney)

The reopening of Narcoossee’s comes as part of the multi-year transformation of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, honoring its rich history at the Walt Disney World Resort while enhancing its iconic Victorian charm and elegance.

Click here to make a reservation.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.