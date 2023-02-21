Disney announces reopening date for Narcoossee’s restaurant

Narcoossee’s to Make Its Grand Return on April 1

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is preparing to reopen Narcoossee’s at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

Beginning April 1, guests can dine in a newly reimagined space that the resort said includes spectacular panoramic views in a waterside location.

[TRENDING: 85-year-old attacked, killed by alligator in Florida while walking dog | Woman in motorized scooter spotted along I-4 in downtown Orlando | The berry-interesting history behind the Florida Strawberry Festival | Become a News 6 Insider]

“The new space incorporates the concept of “land and sea” and that’s exactly what the culinary teams drew inspiration from when developing the new menu,” Disney explained on its blog. “The reopening of Narcoossee’s comes as part of the multi-year transformation of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, honoring its rich history at the Walt Disney World Resort while enhancing its iconic Victorian charm and elegance.”

Narcoossee’s to Make Its Grand Return on April 1 (Disney)

Disney said the new menu was developed and crafted by Chef Noah Estabrook and Pastry Chef Kristine Farmer.

Guests will find a list of delicious flavors including a beef and ricotta tortelloni, an ocean-inspired charcuterie board, dry-aged pork ribeye chop, an almond-crusted cheesecake and Chef Noah’s signature dish, the blackened redfish.

Narcoossee’s to Make Its Grand Return on April 1 (Disney)

Foodies can begin making reservations for Narcoossee’s on March 1.

Click here to see the entire menu.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.