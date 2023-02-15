Disney: Roundup Rodeo BBQ reservations opening soon

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World announced that its new Toy Story themed family-style restaurant, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, will begin taking reservations on Feb. 21.

The restaurant, scheduled to open on March 23 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, brings to life the stories, characters and heart from the award-winning Disney Pixar “Toy Story” films. It is a place where guests shrink to the size of a toy and feel like they have stepped into a clever, whimsical world filled with beloved playthings.

Roundup Rodeo BBQ will open in Spring 2023 (Disney)

“This is a new dining destination that will be building onto Andy’s backyard at Toy Story land,” said Jared Sell, project manager of Walt Disney Imagineering. “As guests walk into the land, you’ll have Woody in the marquee welcoming you into Andy’s backyard and just beyond, you’ll see a western façade and you’ll start to smell the barbeque.”

Imagineers said the dining location will be very open with major show pieces throughout.

Roundup Rodeo BBQ opens March 23, 2023, in Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios. (Disney)

First announced in 2019, Disney said Imagineers worked closely with Disney Pixar Animation Studios animators and designers to bring characters and art from the films to life in new ways unique to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Guests will even see newly-designed full comic strips about Woody’s adventures, which Andy has used as part of the dining room ceiling design.

