Disney Cruise Line reaches key construction milestone on Disney Treasure

Philip Gennotte, portfolio project management executive, Walt Disney Imagineering Germany, took part in the keel laying ceremony for the Disney Treasure at Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.

PAPENBURG, GERMANY – Disney Cruise Line reached a significant construction milestone on its upcoming new ship, the Disney Treasure.

On Thursday, the company released photos of the keel laying ceremony at Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.

Keel laying takes place when the first block, or section of a ship, is lowered into the building dock, and a newly minted coin is placed under the keel for good fortune. The coin created for the Disney Treasure featured an etching of Captain Minnie Mouse donning a new look that embodies the ship’s adventure motif.

Disney Cruise Line reached a significant milestone in the construction of its next ship, the Disney Treasure, with the keel laying ceremony at Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany. (Disney Cruise Line)

Earlier this week, Disney Cruise Line shared video on its social media showing Captain Minnie sporting her new outfit.

The Disney Treasure, the fleet’s sixth ship, will be designed with a brand-new motif unlike anything Disney Cruise Line has done before. The theme of adventure, inspired by Walt Disney’s love of exploration, will pave the way for epic experiences that immerse guests in some of the company’s most legendary stories, the company explained in a news release.

The signature atrium character statue, a Disney Cruise Line tradition, will be a shining, shimmering, splendid representation of Aladdin, Jasmine and Magic Carpet soaring together. The company said The Grand Hall will radiate the irresistible allure of adventure, inviting guests to seek all the treasures on board from the moment they embark.

The Disney Treasure (Disney)

The Disney Treasure is scheduled for delivery in 2024. It will be one of the first ships to take passengers to Disney Cruise Line’s newest island destination, Lighthouse Point.

Click here for more information about Disney Cruise Line.