Disney Cruise Line’s new Lighthouse Point island gets opening date

North of the family area at Lighthouse Point will be an adult-exclusive beach — a glorious stretch of sun-drenched serenity complete with a dedicated dining area for convenient access to food and drinks throughout the day, plus six private cabanas available by reservation.

Disney Cruise Line’s new vibrant island destination is inching closer to welcoming guests.

On Thursday, the company announced that the one-of-a-kind island destination at Lighthouse Point will open in the summer of 2024. Created in close collaboration with local artists and advisors, the island will be a unique celebration of Bahamian culture that will be brought to life through the quality and service of a Disney vacation.

“At Disney Cruise Line, we have a deep appreciation for the Bahamian community,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Cruise Line. “We are connected in many ways, including our shared values of storytelling and hospitality. With the opening of Lighthouse Point, visitors from around the world will experience the magic of The Bahamas in a new way, one that truly celebrates its natural and cultural beauty.”

Disney Cruise Line’s new destination on the island of Eleuthera will be a vibrant beach retreat infused with the color and energy of Bahamian artistry. (Disney)

Lighthouse Point will be the second private island destination that Disney Cruise Line has offered to its guests. The new destination will be located on the beautiful Bahamian island of Eleuthera.

Disney opened its first private port, Castaway Cay, in 1998. Disney said respect for the environment is at the heart of the design with at least 90% of the destination’s electricity coming from an onsite solar array. The company said the island’s pier was designed to avoid the need for dredging and elevated walkways will help limit impact on the landscape.

Disney Cruise Line’s new destination on the island of Eleuthera will be a vibrant beach retreat infused with the color and energy of Bahamian artistry. Guests can refuel with a variety of freshly grilled lunch offerings at the family dining spot located near the beach and water play area. (Disney)

“Lighthouse Point is a place of extraordinary natural beauty, so our goal has always been to create designs that accentuate its qualities in an organic way,” said Kevin Thomas, creative director of Walt Disney Imagineering. “We’re focused on low-density, sustainable development that protects and preserves the environment, allowing the site’s biodiversity to shine.”

On Thursday, Disney Cruise Line also shared new renderings of what the island will offer to guests.

Set away from the activity of the main family area at Lighthouse Point, a peaceful beach along the southwestern shore will be lined with 20 premium family cabanas available to rent, including four double cabanas that accommodate larger groups and offer massage services. (Disney)

Just like Castaway Cay, Lighthouse Point will feature a beautiful beach for families to relax on its east side and an adult-exclusive beach to the north.

The company said children ages 3 to 12 will have the chance to splash and play at a themed kids’ club under the care of highly-trained Disney Cruise Line counselors. It will include a splash pad inspired by favorite undersea creatures from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “The Little Mermaid,” plenty of shade and a dedicated dining area.

There will also be a family water play area which will include two slides, water drums, fountains and more, along with a dedicated space for toddlers.

Disney Cruise Line’s new destination on the island of Eleuthera will be a vibrant beach retreat infused with the color and energy of Bahamian artistry. (Disney)

For those looking for a little adventure, the island will have a number of recreational activities, and new port adventures that will take guests beyond Lighthouse Point.

Disney Cruise Line said details on inaugural itineraries and additional information about signature entertainment, dining, retail and excursions will be released at a later date. In addition to the new destination, the company plans to introduce its newest ship, the Disney Treasure, to the fleet.

The Disney Treasure is coming to Disney Cruise Line in 2024

Disney Cruise Line will celebrate its 25th anniversary later this year with special onboard celebrations.

