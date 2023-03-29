First look: Disney Cruise Line showa off ‘Silver Anniversary at Sea’ character outfits

In honor of Disney Cruise Line’s “Silver Anniversary at Sea” this summer, Captain Minnie Mouse and Captain Mickey Mouse don dazzling new ensembles in the celebration’s signature color, Shimmering Seas.

CELEBRATION, Fla. – Disney Cruise Line is preparing to celebrate a magical milestone onboard its ships in the coming months.

Happening this May, the company will celebrate its 25th anniversary, bringing “Silver Anniversary at Sea” entertainment, merchandise and celebratory experiences to select summer sailings. On Wednesday, the company gave a first look at Mickey and Minnie Mouse sporting their new dazzling outfits that guests will see on deck.

Disney Cruise Line said the new shimmering outfits feature multi-toned fabrics and swirling designs reminiscent of ocean waves.

“For two-and-a-half decades, Disney Cruise Line has built an incredible legacy of creating unforgettable vacation memories for families around the world,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Cruise Line. “Of course, at the heart of this anniversary celebration are our dedicated cast and crew members who continuously deliver legendary service and create magic at sea for our guests every day. Whether returning as a member of our Castaway Club or sailing with us for the first time, we are thrilled to invite guests of all ages to be a part of our very special anniversary festivities next summer.”

Castaway Cay and Disney Wish (WKMG)

Disney Cruise Line said during the special cruises, families will experience new evening entertainment and activities and hear an all-new signature song that will serve as the soundtrack of the celebration. While dining in various locations around the ships, the company said guests will have the chance to try special anniversary culinary creations including delightful desserts and craft cocktails.

Guests can commemorate Disney Cruise Line’s “Silver Anniversary at Sea” with the Shimmering Seas Collection, a line of dedicated merchandise featuring a new signature color. Inspired by the magical glow of sunshine reflecting upon turquoise waters, the Shimmering Seas Collection will include an assortment of apparel, accessories, drinkware, keepsakes and more, leaders said.

Guests can commemorate Disney Cruise Line’s “Silver Anniversary at Sea” with the Shimmering Seas Collection, a line of dedicated merchandise featuring a new signature color. (Disney Cruise Line)

With the 25th anniversary, Disney Cruise Line has also introduced a brand-new membership tier for Castaway Club, which recognizes returning Disney Cruise Line guests with exclusive rewards and perks. Members will now earn the distinction of Pearl status after 25 Disney Cruise Line vacations. As the line’s biggest fans, Pearl members will unlock new at-home and onboard benefits.

Disney Cruise Line Castaway Club has a new tier coming soon! Guests who’ve sailed with us 25 times or more will become Pearl Castaway Club Members. (Disney)

In Central Florida, guests can take part in the experience by boarding the Disney Fantasy or the all-new ship, the Disney Wish, from Port Canaveral. The Disney Fantasy will set sail May 6 to Sept. 2 to the eastern and western Caribbean, each cruise will have a day at Castaway Cay. The Disney Wish will depart on sailings to Nassau, Bahamas and Castaway Cay from May 1 to Sept. 8.

