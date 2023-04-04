KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: TRON Lightcycle / Run officially opens at Magic Kingdom

BAY LAKE, Fla. – The highly-anticipated TRON Lightcycle / Run attraction officially opened Tuesday to all guests at Magic Kingdom.

Guests will be digitally scanned into the exciting and digitalized game world in TRON Lightcycle / Run presented by Enterprise. Soft openings for the attraction started March 20 and ran through Sunday.

Last month, Walt Disney World invited members of the media into the digital world of the Grid to experience the highly anticipated attraction.

TRON Lightcycle / Run at Walt Disney World (WKMG)

With its massive and illuminated “curved wave” canopy, the new thrilling attraction is a stunning and incredible addition that is changing the look of Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland. First announced at the D23 Expo in 2017, the attraction’s 10-acre footprint is the largest expansion of Magic Kingdom since New Fantasyland opened in December 2012.

TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort (WKMG)

Leaders said the new attraction is the fastest coaster attraction in a Disney theme park, alongside its sister attraction at Shanghai Disneyland.

“It took hundreds of Imagineers to bring this thrill ride to life,” said Greg Johnson, show techincal production manager at Walt Disney Imagineering. “We wanted to make sure that fans of the movies feel that it’s authentic and absolutely love it, but what’s equally important is that fans who have not seen the film - we wanted to make sure they love the story.”

TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort (WKMG)

The story of TRON Lightcycle / Run picks up after the 2010 film, ‘TRON: Legacy,’ where Kevin’s son, Sam Flynn, has opened a second gateway into a digital realm called the Grid. The first of these portals he created is found at Shanghai Disneyland with the original attraction.

As members of Team Blue, guests will first step inside the attraction and be digitalized to join the games. From this point, guests, or Users in the TRON world, will board high-speed Lightcycles for a thrilling race through a dark, computerized world, facing off against a fierce group of Programs known as Team Orange.

TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort (WKMG)

“As a ride engineer it’s kind of a two-staged launch, so you kind of start of accelerating - and when you hit the second gear - its amazing,” said Mark White, principal ride engineer at Walt Disney Imagineering. “When you get into the show building you’re immersed in this digital world of TRON, and when you enter that box, you’re like ‘Whoa! I’m there, I’m in the movie.”

To win, Users will need to pass through eight Energy Gates to defeat Team Orange.

TRON Lightcycle / Run at Walt Disney World (WKMG)

To prepare for the games, guests will first input bags, purses, hats and other items into special double-sided lockers that are opened and locked using a MagicBand, MagicBand+ or Disney theme park ticket. Users can keep their cellphones, sunglasses or wallets with them - as those items can be placed in a small compartment located on each Lightcycle.

TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort (WKMG)

To experience TRON Lightcycle / Run, guests must be at least 48 inches tall. For those needing special assistance, the attraction also features a Lightcycle that guests can sit in, rather than riding in the standard Lightcycle motorcycle position.

TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort (WKMG)

The attraction’s test seat is located outside the entrance queue.

TRON Lightcycle / Run at Walt Disney World (WKMG)

When the attraction opens, guests will need to have a virtual return time or purchase a Lighting Lane time through Disney Genie.

