Disney offers Florida resident 2-day water park deal

Available to use at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Disney's Typhoon Lagoon (Disney)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.Walt Disney World is offering Florida residents a special deal at its water park.

Beginning Tuesday, residents can purchase a 2-day Disney water park ticket. Disney said the tickets can be used on consecutive or non-consecutive days.

Last month, Walt Disney World reopened Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon after a months-long refurbishment. Guests can enjoy thrilling waterslides, embark on winding raft rides and float along a lazy river. As Typhoon Lagoon reopened, Disney’s Blizzard Beach closed for its refurbishment.

Walt Disney World is offering two, 2-day Disney water park ticket options.

Tickets and valid dates: April 18-June 30:

  • Ages 10 and up – $69, plus tax
  • Ages 3 to 9 – $63, plus tax

Tickets and valid dates: April 18-May 27:

  • Ages 10 and up – $64, plus tax
  • Ages 3 to 9 – $58, plus tax

Disney said guests purchasing Florida resident tickets will need to show proof of Florida residency at the park entrance.

