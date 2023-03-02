Surfs up: Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon gets reopening date

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Guests visiting Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park will soon hear the roar of the waves and the whistle from Miss Tilly’s shipwreck.

On its blog Thursday, Disney announced that the tropical paradise will reopen its doors to guests on March 19.

Guests will once again have the opportunity to enjoy the park’s surf pool, float down Castaway Creek, plunge down Mount Mayday and the Crush ‘n’ Gusher water coaster and try some delicious treats like the popular Hei Hei Cone, which is made of DOLE Whip Pineapple and Raspberry.

Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, Hei Hei Cone (WKMG)

Typhoon Lagoon has been closed since November for its annual refurbishment.

Guests hoping to splash around and get some relief from the Florida heat have been enjoying Disney’s other water park, Blizzard Beach.

Disney also announced that the park will bring back its popular H2O Glow After Hours event. Starting May 20, guests can enjoy an illuminated DJ dance party, complimentary treats and access to the park’s thrilling attractions. The separately ticketed after-hours party will run from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on select dates through Sept. 2.

H2O Glow Nights at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon (Disney)

Tickets for H2O Glow After Hours go on sale March 3.

