RunDisney shows off medals for Disney100 summer virtual series

BAY LAKE, Fla. – RunDisney is preparing to join the celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary with its 2023 Virtual Series.

Beginning April 25, participants can sign up to run one of three unique 5Ks or go the extra mile and take on the challenge by completing all three races.

“Today, we are excited to share with you the event’s full theme and finisher medals as we gear up to celebrate Mickey Through the Years,” Disney said on its blog. “From runDisney enthusiasts to beginning runners looking to stretch their skills, these virtual races are great ways to introduce your friends and family to running and jumpstart training for upcoming runDisney race events.”

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The 5K race themes feature Mickey Mouse as Steamboat Willie, Sorcerer Mickey as seen in the Disney animated classic, “Fantasia,” and Mickey and Minnie in the attraction “Runaway Railway.” For those taking on the Disney100 Challenge (which includes all three races), the medal features Mickey and Minnie Mouse donning their new, sparkling outfits designed to reflect the optimism and creativity that are at the heart of everything Disney.

RunDisney said the Disney100 Challenge medal also includes a magnet that pops off the front.

See each of the medals below.

Steamboat Willie 5K

2023 runDisney Virtual Series (runDisney)

Sorcerer’s Apprentice 5K

2023 runDisney Virtual Series (runDisney)

Runaway Railway 5K

2023 runDisney Virtual Series (runDisney)

Disney100 Challenge

2023 runDisney Virtual Series (runDisney)

Click here to learn more about runDisney.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.