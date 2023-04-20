Refreshed cabins coming to Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Walt Disney World Resort and Disney Vacation Club announced proposed plans to bring refreshed cabin hideaways to Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.

The company said the planned cabins are part of a collection of improvement projects underway at the resort.

“For more than 50 years, Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground has offered guests the opportunity to explore nature with their loved ones while staying in the heart of Walt Disney World Resort,” said Bill Diercksen, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Vacation Club. “We’re excited to continue to build upon the resort’s rich legacy and elevate the cabin experience for our Members and all guests to enjoy for years to come.”

Disney said the proposed cabins would be built with an eye toward the environment, utilizing the footprint of the existing cabins and taking advantage of more energy-efficient features. Nestled across 750 acres of scenic woodlands, the plans call for more than 350 new cabins to replace the existing cabins at the resort.

Disney said design concepts offer a fresh take on the current cabin experience. Each stand-alone cabin offers spacious accommodations, sleeping up to six adults and features a bedroom, bathroom, living room, full kitchen and private patio. A select number of cabins are also expected to be dog-friendly.

The proposed cabins will continue to be open for reservations to all guests, including those who are not Disney Vacation Club Members, based on availability.

Other changes on the way include a proposed pool, walking trail enhancements and expanded dining experiences at Trail’s End Restaurant and Crockett’s Tavern.

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort is projected to open in 2024 and would be the 17th Disney Vacation Club resort. More information regarding project details, the start of sales and rental bookings will be released at a later date.

