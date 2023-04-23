15-year-old injured in Orange County shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to the 7700 block of Cassino Avenue around 3:55 a.m. in reference to the shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot, according to a news release.

The boy was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation, deputies said.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

