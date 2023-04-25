2 men found shot, injured minutes apart in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were found shot and injured in the same area minutes apart in Orange County on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they initially responded to a shooting around 4:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Declaration Drive. Upon arrival, detectives said they found a man shot.

Minutes later, another man who’d been shot was found in the 6400 block of Winegard Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both men were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

No other details, including any information on the shooter or shooters or whether the shootings are related, have been provided at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: