Orange County deputies search for missing 70-year-old woman with dementia

Mercedes Ventura last seen near Loubet Street

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Mercedes Ventura (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are searching for a missing 70-year-old women with dementia who is considered endangered.

Mercedes Ventura was last seen around 2 p.m. on Thursday near her home on Loubet Street, near E. Colonial Drive and Dean Road.

She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue pants, a blue bandana and carrying a blue handbag.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 407-836-4357.

