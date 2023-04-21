Orange County deputies search for missing 70-year-old woman with dementia

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are searching for a missing 70-year-old women with dementia who is considered endangered.

Mercedes Ventura was last seen around 2 p.m. on Thursday near her home on Loubet Street, near E. Colonial Drive and Dean Road.

MISSING ENDANGERED: Mercedes Ventura, 70-last seen 2 PM on 4/20 walking from her Loubet St. home (near E. Colonial & Dean Rd). She had a gray jacket, blue pants, blue bandana & blue bag-as pictured. There's concern for her well-being as she has dementia. Call 407-836-4357 w/ info pic.twitter.com/KA8xE7gep1 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) April 21, 2023

She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue pants, a blue bandana and carrying a blue handbag.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 407-836-4357.

