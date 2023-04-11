Body found in car located in canal belongs to missing Port Orange teacher, deputies say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – The medical examiner has confirmed that a body found inside a submerged car Saturday belongs to a Port Orange teacher who was reported missing three years ago, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Heikka’s body was found inside his car Saturday. The car was discovered in a canal along Pioneer Trail.

The car was discovered after water levels in the canal recently dropped significantly, according to the sheriff’s office.

Heikka was last seen in October 2020 at his home in Port Orange.

Port Orange police said Heikka, who went by the name Bob and had been with Volusia County Schools since 1989, had taught at Creekside Middle School in Port Orange since 2002.

In December 2020, police said Heikka was seen on surveillance video at an ATM near Canaveral Shores.

Multiple agencies including the FBI, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Brevard and Volusia county sheriff’s offices and the Port Orange Police Department had been searching for Heikka.

