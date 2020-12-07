Police discuss case of missing 70-year-old Port Orange teacher

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – The Port Orange Police Department held a news conference Monday morning to discuss a missing person case involving a 70-year-old teacher.

The news conference addressed the case of Robert Heikka, who was last seen in October at his Port Orange home.

Officials said Heikka, who goes by the name Bob, has been with Volusia County Schools since 1989 and has taught at Creekside Middle School in Port Orange since 2002. He currently teaches business education, including digital information technology and keyboarding.

Heikka is a white man, about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 250 pounds. He has gray hair, blue eyes and wears prescription glasses.

Investigators said Heikka may be driving his white 2012 Chevrolet Impala with the Florida tag of KRZ-I78.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 386-248-1777.