Vehicle of missing Port Orange teacher located ‘in a body of water’ in Volusia County, deputies say

The car belonging to missing Port Orange teacher Robert Heikka was found in a body of water on Saturday

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office announced on Saturday that they located the vehicle of missing teacher Robert Heikka “in a body of water.”

Deputies said the vehicle was found in the area of 4290 Pioneer Trail, between State Road 44 and State Road 415.

In a social media post, the sheriff’s office said a dive team is in the process of recovering the vehicle.

Heikka was last seen in October 2020 at his home in Port Orange.

Port Orange police said Heikka, who goes by the name Bob and has been with Volusia County Schools since 1989 and has taught at Creekside Middle School in Port Orange since 2002.

In December 2020, police said Heikka was captured on surveillance video at an ATM near Canaveral Shores.

Multiple agencies including the FBI, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Brevard and Volusia sheriff’s office and the Port Orange Police Department have been searching for Heikka and his car, a 2012 white Chevy Impala.

