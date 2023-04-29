Man shot, juvenile arrested near College Park, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are investigating a shooting reported just outside the limits of College Park early Saturday that left a man hurt and led to a juvenile male’s arrest.
Officers responded after 1 a.m. to the 800 block of Formosa Avenue, what became the scene of a large police presence as a crash under the nearby Interstate 4 overpass also drew attention.
The department is currently looking into how things started, as well as a possible connection between the shooting and the crash.
No other information has so far been confirmed to News 6.
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
