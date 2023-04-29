76º

Man shot, juvenile arrested near College Park, Orlando police say

Officers respond to 800 block of Formosa Avenue

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are investigating a shooting reported just outside the limits of College Park early Saturday that left a man hurt and led to a juvenile male’s arrest.

Officers responded after 1 a.m. to the 800 block of Formosa Avenue, what became the scene of a large police presence as a crash under the nearby Interstate 4 overpass also drew attention.

The department is currently looking into how things started, as well as a possible connection between the shooting and the crash.

No other information has so far been confirmed to News 6.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

