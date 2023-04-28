Northwest Orlando community honored for its neighborhood watch

ORLANDO, Fla. – City leaders joined law enforcement officials Friday to recognize Orlando’s 2022 Neighborhood Watch of the Year.

The Carmel Oaks Neighborhood Watch group was honored with an official sign unveiling at the intersection of Lighthouse Circle and Signal Hill Road.

Commissioner Robert Stuart said he’s worked closely with the neighborhood for years and congratulated the group during the ceremony.

“They are just so engaged in our community. It makes it safe,” Stuart said.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer also took part in the unveiling and said the group was chosen because of their involvement, as well as actively maintaining ties with the city.

“We can’t have an officer 24/7 on every corner of the neighborhood,” Dyer said. “So they, in essence, have become the eyes and ears for the police department.”

Several members of the group were recognized for their role in reducing crime.

“This is such a blessing for us, because we are so involved with trying to keep our neighborhood safe,” Neighborhood Watch Treasurer Jaquie Alexander said.

The Carmel Oaks group has been active for more than 15 years and was one of the first groups to bring National Night Out back to their community after the pandemic.

“I think it’s important to know your neighbors, because every day you never know when you might need help or they might need help,” Alexander said.

City leaders said residents are always welcome to start a neighborhood watch group for their street, complex or community by contacting the Orlando Police Department at http://orlando.gov/police.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: