Viva La Música returning to SeaWorld Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – The fan-favorite Latin festival Viva La Música is preparing to head back to SeaWorld Orlando.

Beginning May 13, park guests can enjoy red-hot local entertainment, colorful chef-curated dishes and so much more.

Viva La Música is highlighted by a series of sensational live concerts that will have you dancing out of your seat, the theme park said in a news release. Guests will have the chance to experience local, Latin performances and family-friendly cultural activities throughout the park.

See the performances happening at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the park’s Nautilus Theater below.

May 13: Rey Ruiz

May 14: Grupo Mania

May 20: Jon Secada

May 21: Melina Leon

In addition to the live concerts, the festival includes five new limited-time Viva La Música food and drink huts where guests can try authentic, Latin-inspired drinks and dishes. Guests will have the chance to try new dishes including Bacalaitos, Arepas de Pabellon, Papa a la Huancaina. Drinks on the menu include a Pisco Sour and 21SEEDS Tequila Tasting.

Drink at SeaWorld's Viva La Música (Sea)

Viva La Música runs on two weekends only, May 13-14 and 20-21.

Click here for more information.

